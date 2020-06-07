Packers CEO Mark Murphy Says Wisconsin Vs. Notre Dame At Lambeau Field Is Still Happening

The Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame football game at Lambeau Field is still proceeding as planned.

There have been multiple questions raised about arguably the biggest non-conference game of the year in college football, and many have wondered if the venue would be changed amid the coronavirus pandemic. According to Green Bay Packers CEO Mark Murphy, the Badgers and Fighting Irish will still battle it out October 3 at Lambeau Field. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Murphy said the following during an Q&A with the media released Saturday:

There was a report last week that erroneously stated that the Wisconsin-Notre Dame game this year would be played in South Bend rather than Lambeau Field. We have talked to representatives from both Notre Dame and Wisconsin, and they’ve confirmed that they are still planning to play the game at Lambeau Field. I do think that college football will be played this year.

This game simply needs to happen at Lambeau. It just has to. Like I said above, we’re talking about what might be the most hyped non-conference game in 2020.

The Fighting Irish and Badgers are both going to enter the season as teams people believe will make a playoff run.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on May 14, 2020 at 11:55am PDT

They’re slated to meet October 3 under the lights on one of the most historic fields in America. It’s all you could ever ask for as a college football fan.

We’ve been through a hell of a time thanks to the war against coronavirus, and it’s time to finally get out of the woods.

Canceling or changing the venue of the Wisconsin/Notre Dame game would be a huge blow to the morale of everyone back home.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Apr 14, 2020 at 8:38am PDT

We just can’t do it. The game has to proceed as planned. It’s all anyone back home is talking about for the upcoming season.

So, let’s keep our fingers crossed and let’s keep hoping nothing changes. I can’t wait to watch the action unfold under the lights.