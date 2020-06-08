Elderly Man Jumps Off Of A Tree Into A River In Crazy Video

One elderly man lived life to the fullest in a viral video circulating Twitter.

In a video tweeted by Barstool Sports, an older gentleman jumped off of a tree into a river as a crowd cheered him on.

In case you thought this was like a 10 foot drop, I can promise you that it wasn't. Not even close. This dude dropped a very solid distance into the water.

Watch the insane moment below. It's going to be one of the craziest things you see all day.

My friends, I'm not sure I've ever seen a guy who I want to drink beer with more than that guy. Any elderly man willing to pull off a stunt like that is a guy I'll party with.

I'm only 28, and there's zero chance in hell you'd ever see me do something like that. No chance at all!

Yet, this dude didn’t even hesitate. He read the room, knew the crowd was with him and jumped. Again, that’s a guy I want to smash beers with.

America needs a few more guys like him. We need some more guys just out there living life to the fullest. After all, we’re all going to eventually die.

We might as well go crazy while we’re here.

Props to this gentleman. If he’s ever in my neck of the woods, the first few rounds are on me.