CORONAVIRUS ISOLATION DAY 85 UPDATE: I’m Officially Done With This Situation, Let’s Start Drinking Beer

It’s day 85 of coronavirus isolation, and I’m officially done living the quarantine life.

After nearly three months of not being able to live like a free American, I’m just done with it. I’m not doing it anymore. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Last time I checked (I check often), I’m an American. It’s not in our DNA to be locked down, not able to drink at bars and not be able to live our lives as we see fit.

We didn’t storm the beaches of Normandy so that I could be told decades later that it’s dangerous to drink a beer with your boys.

If we’re now at the point in America where you can’t get with your friends and drink beer after three months of his garbage, then the terrorists have won.

Do I think people should be smart? For sure. I think you have to make smart decisions. Do I think we should remain inside forever out of fear of a virus?

Hell no.

If the choices are living in my basement forever and being “safe,” or drinking beers with the boys and risking it all for women, then sign me up for the latter. It’s not even a tough call.

At the end of the day, you all have to make decisions as you see fit for your life and live with the choices. As for me, I’ve put in the time and work. I’m done. It’s that simple.

I want to drink beer and watch football with my friends. If that makes me a bad guy, then so be it. I can live with that label.

What I can’t live with is staying inside out of fear of something that might never even impact me. Now, please excuse me. My new cooler showed up today, and it’s time to get some beer on ice!