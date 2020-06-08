Politics

‘Read The Transcript, Congresswoman’: McEnany Strikes Back After Ocasio-Cortez Accuses Her Of Making A Comment ‘Mired In Racist History’

(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)(Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany traded blows Monday after the press secretary called Ocasio-Cortez an advisor to 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden.

McEnany discussed the “Defund the Police” movement at a White House press conference Monday afternoon where she criticized “sitting congresswomen,” including “Biden advisor AOC,” for “wanting to defund our police across this country.”

Ocasio-Cortez responded by suggesting that McEnany’s comment was “mired in racist history” and demanding an apology. Ocasio-Cortez accused the press secretary of erasing the fact that she’s a congresswoman.

“I’m a Congresswoman,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted at the White House press secretary. (RELATED: Ocasio-Cortez: Tara Reade Allegations ‘Not Clear Cut,’ But ‘Certainly Seems As Though Something Has Happened’)

“The @PressSec comment is steeped in a long, hurtful, & horrendous history of stripping women of color of titles and diminishing them to ‘the help,'” Ocasio-Cortez added. “Perhaps she isn’t aware that what she did is mired in racist history. If that is the case, I look forward to her apology tomorrow.”

McEnany tweeted back at Ocasio-Cortez, “Read the transcript, Congresswoman,” with a screenshot of her own comments that highlighted the word “congresswomen.” 


White House director of strategic communications Alyssa Farah also emphasized to Ocasio-Cortez that McEnany did, in fact, note that Ocasio-Cortez is a congresswoman.

