Larry Fitzgerald Says Americans Need To Start Listening To Each Other

Arizona Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald thinks it’s time for Americans to start working together to move forward.

The country has been consumed by chaos in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death, and it seems like a lot of people have forgotten that we’re all in this together. Fitzgerald had some wise words that we should all listen to. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Multiple fires raging outside the White House#GeorgeFloydProtests

pic.twitter.com/t1w0Rxg7Yi — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 1, 2020

“We must work together to heal this divide and rebuild our communities by committing to let no voice go unheard. Our first step must be to listen to one another — to sincerely lean in and hear what the person who is different from us is saying,” the legendary receiver wrote in The New York Times, according to NFL.com.

I think it’s safe to say that we can all agree with Fitz’s words on this one. No matter what you think about the protests, the civil unrest and the carnage we’ve seen over the past week, I think we can all agree we need to come together.

We simply can’t tear this nation apart and expect our society to survive. That’s just not going to happen.

There is a lot of pain out there right now following George Floyd’s death, and it’s time to start coming together.

A very tough night for downtown Atlanta. This is the College Football Hall of Fame. #AtlantaProtest pic.twitter.com/K7vt95n8lV — Blayne Alexander (@ReporterBlayne) May 30, 2020

At some point, the carnage just has to end. How do we get there? I have no idea. I don’t have a clue, and I think it’s okay to admit that.

What I will say is that I don’t think it can hurt to do a little more listening, which is exactly what Fitzgerald is getting at.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Larry Fitzgerald (@larryfitzgerald) on Feb 18, 2020 at 9:57am PST

We’re all in this fight together. The sooner we all recognize that fact, the sooner we’ll start healing. Trust me, we have much more in common than we have separating us.

Hopefully, people will listen to Fitz’s words and we can start moving forward.