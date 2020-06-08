New ‘Yellowstone’ Season 3 Preview Promises Tons Of Intense Action

A new preview for “Yellowstone” season three was released Monday.

Paramount Network released the short promo on the show’s official Instagram page, and it’ll have fans ready to run through a wall. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone‘ Season 3 Full Trailer Promises Plenty Of Blood And Violence)

In the preview, the intensity and action is cranked through the ceiling, and it ends with John Dutton (Kevin Costner) saying, “This is one hell of a life, son.”

Give it a watch below.

I’m all in. I couldn’t be more all in if I tried. That preview was pure electricity, and there’s no other way to sum it up. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone‘ Season 3 Will Start June 21, Paramount Network Releases Special Sneak Peek)

Who is ready to rock and roll June 21? I couldn’t be more excited. It’s been way too damn long since we last had some new episodes with the Duttons.

Seasons one and two were outstanding, and now we’re only 13 days away from season three arriving. I couldn’t be more excited if I tried.

It’s going to be a damn good time to be back on the ranch with John, Kayce, Beth, Rip and Jamie. That much I can promise you.

Make sure to tune in June 21 at 9:00 EST on the Paramount Network to catch the season three premiere. You know I’ll laser focused once that amazing night rolls around.

Go, Duttons, go!