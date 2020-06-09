Duke And North Carolina Raise Concerns About Athletes Being Able To Profit

The Duke Blue Devils and North Carolina Tar Heels have concerns about college athletes being able to profit.

The NCAA is nearing a decision on allowing players to profit from their names, images and likenesses. However, Duke AD Kevin White and UNC AD Bubba Cunningham aren’t sure it’s a great idea. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

White released a Tuesday statement urging caution with the idea, and said Cunningham is with him. You can read the statement below.

Statement from Vice President & Director of Athletics Kevin White on NIL Legislation pic.twitter.com/MVC2j8dvUW — Duke Athletics (@DukeATHLETICS) June 9, 2020

To be crystal clear, allowing athletes to profit won’t be perfect. Nothing ever is. That’s just a fact of life.

However, we shouldn’t let the fact that it won’t be perfect derail the whole issue. We just can’t allow progress to be stopped because it might not be perfect.

Also, elite college athletes have been taking money. Even if you could stop the NCAA allowing profiting, it wouldn’t change much.

Star athletes would still be taking money under the table, which is the status quo nobody likes talking about.

Either get on the train as we move forward with athletes making a couple dollars or get the hell out of the way. There’s not much middle ground to be had here.