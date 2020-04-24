REPORT: NCAA Will Review Rule Change That Would Let Athletes Profit From Their Likeness

The NCAA is moving closer to allowing athletes to profit off of their likeness.

According to the Associated Press, rule changes are being examined by college sports administrators that would allow “athletes to earn money from their names, images and likeness.” The changes would eventually have to be approved by the NCAA Board of Governors, which meets early next week. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Currently, athletes are prohibited from profiting while playing NCAA sports.

I’ve always said athletes should be allowed to profit from their own likeness and image. I’m not saying school should start writing checks, but I don’t see much of a problem with them being able to profit.

Here’s the dirty reality of college sports in case you all didn’t know. Some athletes are already taking money under the table.

Welcome to the world of big time athletics!

If the math genius can get paid to endorse a product without getting suspended from class, then why can’t the quarterback spinning the ball 50 yards down the field do the same?

Last time I checked, millions of people aren’t tuning in for biology tests. They are tuning in for Justin Fields and Trevor Lawrence.

I rip on the NCAA a ton, but this is actually a huge step in the right direction if the rules get changed. Let’s hope they do. These young men deserve to enjoy the freedoms of a capitalist society like the rest of us.