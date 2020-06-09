EARLY REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Season Three Starts Incredibly Strong

“Yellowstone” season three starts on an incredibly strong note.

I was given the opportunity to watch the first couple episodes of the hit Paramount Network show ahead of the June 21 premiere, and I was immediately hooked right back in. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone’ Season 3 Full Trailer Promises Plenty Of Blood And Violence)

Now, I’m going to keep everything spoiler free. So, you’re not going to read anything here that’ll ruin the first couple episodes of season three for you!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone) on Jun 8, 2020 at 10:05am PDT

Here’s what I will say for all of you. It seems like the stakes are as high as they’ve ever been. As we all know, on “Yellowstone,” there are always enemies at the gate. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone’ Season 3 Will Start June 21, Paramount Network Releases Special Sneak Peek)

There are always people interested in taking the ranch from the Duttons, and we also know John and his children will do anything to keep it.

That’s what makes the show so damn good!

Now, one of the biggest questions is what will Josh Holloway’s character Roarke Morris be all about in season three.

Is he a good guy? Is he a bad guy? Does he operate somewhere in the gray area? I don’t have all the answers to those questions just yet, but there’s no question he’s going to be a formidable force.

As you all know, I am also a huge fan of “Lost” and Holloway famously played Sawyer in the ABC series.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entertainment Weekly (@entertainmentweekly) on Mar 31, 2020 at 11:41am PDT

Even though there’s still a long road for me to travel for season three, I can already tell Roarke is going to be a hell of a time.

I also have a sneaking suspicion him and Rip might come to a head at some point over Beth, and I can’t wait to see that happen.

All the way around, I was immediately all in on “Yellowstone” season three. All our favorite characters are in prime form, it felt damn good to be back on the ranch with the whole crew and I can already tell the paths are set up for some incredible storylines.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone) on Apr 28, 2020 at 3:11pm PDT

Make sure to check it out June 21 at 9:00 EST on the Paramount Network!