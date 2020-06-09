Justin Fields And Trevor Lawrence Are Tied At 4/1 In The Latest Heisman Odds

Quarterbacks Justin Fields and Trevor Lawrence are still leading the Heisman odds.

In the latest odds posted by SuperBookUSA, the Ohio State sensation and Clemson phenom are both at 4/1 to win the prestigious trophy. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Number two? That’d be Oklahoma’s Spencer Ratter at 12/1. It’s worth noting that Rattler has very little experience, but the Sooners do churn out star QBs like they’re going out of style.

Updated Heisman odds via @SuperbookUSA: Fields, Lawrence 4/1

Rattler 12/1

Ehlinger 14/1

Newman 16/1

Book, Etienne, Hubbard, J. Jones, D. King, Trask 25/1

Brennan, Howell, Martinez, Nix 30/1

Harris, S. Sanders 40/1

Mond, Slovis 50/1 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) June 9, 2020

Are we still loving the Lawrence/Fields debate that we’ve been having nonstop for more than a year and will likely have for the next decade?

The two men are without question the two best passers in college football. Lawrence has already won a title with Clemson and Fields is the most dominant player in the Big 10.

There’s no debate about it at all. Both men are absolute stars on the football field and both deserve to be the favorites.

As for Rattler, he’s a bit more of a mystery and I’m certainly intrigued. While we know Rattler is talented and will almost certainly start for Lincoln Riley, it’s still a risky pick

His sample size as a quarterback is incredibly small after serving as a backup to Jalen Hurts last season.

Honestly, I’m just not confident putting money on a guy with so few snaps. Yes, Rattler will likely tear it up in the high octane offense run by Lincoln Riley.

Still, will he be more impressive than Lawrence or Fields? I’m not sold on that at all.

We’ll see what happens. All I know for sure is that I’m excited to get some football games underway! Let us know who you’d take in the comments.