Guy In Las Vegas Casino Smokes A Cigarette While Wearing A Mask In Wild Video

One guy enjoying a Las Vegas casino wasn’t going to let a little mask stop him for having a cigarette.

In a video tweeted out by @jedshearer, a guy in a camo hat is sitting at a slot machine having himself a day with a drink during the coronavirus pandemic.

That's when he decided to fire up a cig through the side of his mask. Give the wild video a watch below.

Vegas, baby! That's Las Vegas if I've ever seen it. If you asked me for one video to show you the dark underbelly of Las Vegas, I'd point you towards that one.

That dude was having himself a day! If coronavirus wasn't going to stop him from hitting up a casino, you damn sure better believe a mask won't stop him from having a smoke.

As a friend of mine said upon seeing this video, "People whose only hope of outrunning the demons is one more roll of the dice or one more spin of the slot machine. Always one roll away from triumph and always one roll away from ruin."

I couldn’t have said it better myself if I tried. It’s damn near poetic.

Stay frosty, good sir. When the world hid inside, he lived like a hero. That’s the kind of attitude this country needs.