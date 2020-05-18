O.J. Simpson Is Very Happy Restaurants Are Open In Las Vegas During The Coronavirus Pandemic

O.J. Simpson is very happy life is slowly returning to normal in Las Vegas.

Simpson, who has been an unexpected breath of fresh air during the coronavirus pandemic, updated his fans Sunday about restaurants being open in Vegas, and he seemed very happy. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I went out the other night, and it was nice seeing all the people out,” the legendary NFL running back explained. He further added the place he went to eat did a “great job” with social distancing.

You can watch his full comments below.

Baby steps to getting back to normal!!! pic.twitter.com/K99bpBteBq — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) May 17, 2020

How wild is it that O.J. Simpson has been a pretty solid voice of reason during the pandemic? Imagine if someone told you 20 years ago that a pandemic would sweep across the world, and one of the most vocal voices would be the Juice.

People would have 100% called you crazy. Yet, here we are and Simpson is preaching about stuff being open!

Ever since the coronavirus pandemic started, Simpson has only become a bigger star on Twitter. Whether he’s talking about taking necessary precautions or living life, he’s been incredibly rational.

Yes, you read that correctly. O.J. Simpson has been a very rational voice during the pandemic.

Keep them open. A lot of people need them. pic.twitter.com/IFzYAc7NqL — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) March 18, 2020

Life sure is a crazy thing and it often takes many unexpected turns. O.J. Simpson’s growing profile during the coronavirus pandemic is proof of that fact.