Cleveland Browns Coach Kevin Stefanski Says Decision On Kneeling During The Anthem Will Be Made ‘Together’

The Cleveland Browns will make a decision on kneeling during the national anthem as a team.

As we all know, the national anthem and kneeling during the song are hot topics again after Drew Brees‘ recent comments. Ron Rivera has already said he’ll support protests, and now it sounds like the entire Browns team might kneel. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Highlight: @readdanwrite asks @drewbrees what the star NFL quarterback thinks about “players kneeling again when the NFL season starts.”@drewbrees: “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.” Full exchange: pic.twitter.com/MpCkFyOMed — Yahoo Finance (@YahooFinance) June 3, 2020

“That’s something that I promise you we will spend as much time as necessary as an organization listening to each other, understanding each other and then we’ll make a decision together,” Stefanski told Cleveland.com when talking about if players will kneel during the anthem.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) on Sep 22, 2019 at 11:50am PDT

Who is ready for a fun 2020 NFL season? Who is ready for nonstop chaos, division, political debates and stuff not at all related to scoring touchdowns?

I sure hope you are, because that’s the reality we’re in for in just a few short months! You better get yourself mentally prepared.

This season is going to be an absolute disaster. I have no doubt about that at all. It’s going to go off the rails from the jump.

You thought the kneeling in 2016 was bad? Folks, you’re about to see a level of kneeling you didn’t even know was possible.

I think there’s a very real chance entire squads take a knee. I hope I’m wrong, but I doubt I am.

We’ll see what the Browns decide to do, but I have a feeling we’re in for an absolute train wreck of a season.