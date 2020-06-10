Malcolm Jenkins Says The NFL Should ‘Assign’ Colin Kaepernick To A Team

New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins thinks the NFL should force a team to sign Colin Kaepernick.

Kaepernick has been front and center in the world of sports ever since the death of George Floyd and New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees' national anthem comments. Jenkins thinks he deserves to be in the NFL and recently made a comment that would seem to suggest the NFL should mandate a team to put him on a roster.

Highlight: @readdanwrite asks @drewbrees what the star NFL quarterback thinks about “players kneeling again when the NFL season starts.”@drewbrees: “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.” Full exchange: pic.twitter.com/MpCkFyOMed — Yahoo Finance (@YahooFinance) June 3, 2020

“I still don’t think [the NFL has] gotten it right. Until they apologize, specifically, to Colin Kaepernick, or assign him to a team, I don’t think that they will end up on the right side of history,” Jenkins said during a Tuesday appearance on CBS, according to ESPN.

The last thing the NFL should do is just “assign” Kaepernick to a team. I’m not even sure the league can do that under the CBA.

Even if they can, forcing a team to take Colin Kaepernick would be an absolute disaster. Fans would revolt and for good reason.

Let’s not forget this is the guy who kicked off national anthem protests around the league. He’s not exactly beloved by a lot of football fans.

The last thing a guy who works 40 hours a week wants to see when he tunes in Sunday is a player kneeling for the anthem, and turning the sport into a political debate.

He just wants to drink a beer and watch football.

I thought we had all agreed to move past Kaepernick years ago. Clearly, I was very wrong. Something tells me we’re going to be hearing a lot of this debate for the entire 2020 season.