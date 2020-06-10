Spike Lee Explains Why He Put A Black Trump Supporter In His Latest Movie

Spike Lee explained why he decided to include a black President Donald Trump supporter in his latest movie about the Vietnam War.

“My co-writer Ken Wilmott and I to put some tension in the group,” the 63-year-old film producer shared during his appearance on “CBS This Morning” when asked about the inclusion of the character who wears the “Make America Great Again” hat. “These four brothers who grew up, who fought side-by-side in the Vietnam War and are coming back 40 some years later.”(RELATED: Spike Lee Goes On Profane Rant Against Trump At French Film Festival [VIDEO])

The comments were noted by the Washington Examiner in a piece published Tuesday.

WATCH:

“So everybody can’t be — everybody went off after they came back from the war, so people went their different ways and … I would like to add, played by the great actor Delroy Lindo, he really makes you understand why he’s wearing that hat, and you have sympathy for him,” he added. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Lee was on the show promoting his upcoming Netflix film titled, “Da 5 Bloods,” which follows four black Vietnam veterans when they return to the country “seeking the remains of their fallen Squad Leader and the gold fortune he helped them hide,” per IMDb.

At one point in the interview, he commented on the protests and riots across the country that started following the death of George Floyd, the man who died while in custody of a Minneapolis police officer.

“These uprisings don’t come out of nowhere,” Lee said.”What are we talking about in 2020, why people are upset — they don’t get it.”

The film will be available on the streaming site on June 12.