Spike Lee Says ‘A Small Percentage’ Of Black People Will ‘Drink The Orange Kool-Aid’ And Vote For Trump

Spike Lee said that some black people will inevitably vote to reelect President Donald Trump in November, but predicts the percentage will be smaller than Trump thinks.

“Well, there are some negroes [laughs] that have drunk or will drink the orange Kool-Aid that’s coming in November. But it’s a very, very small percentage, and I needed — we needed that,” the 63-year-old film producer shared during his appearance on “CBS This Morning.”

The comments were noted by The Washington Examiner in a piece published Wednesday.

Lee was on the show promoting his upcoming film about the Vietnam War titled, "Da 5 Bloods."

It all comes following comments Lee made earlier in the week, stating that if Trump gets reelected in November the “world is in peril.”

“People are gonna come out to vote and say, ‘Hell no to Agent Orange [Trump],” the film producer shared during his appearance on “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon.

“That’s my hope, that’s my prayer, and our president, President Obama … has said that this upcoming presidential election is going to be the most important in the history of the United States of America,” he added.

Lee continued, telling Fallon he thinks “this presidential election will be the most important election in the history of the modern world. This is my opinion, [Trump] gets elected the world is in peril.”

“They had to talk him down from siccing national armed forces on peaceful Americans,” the producer continued. “It’s like this guy has never even heard the Constitution of the United States of America. Things are bananas now.”

Later during his interview on “The Tonight Show,” Spike said sometimes he thinks Trump should “just be quiet” and “say nothing” following the death of George Floyd, the man who died while in custody of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.