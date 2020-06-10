Zion Williamson’s Family Allegedly Lived In A $950,000 House While He Attended Duke

Zion Williamson’s family allegedly lived in style while he played basketball for the Duke Blue Devils.

The New Orleans Pelicans rookie is in the middle of a lawsuit brought by Gina Ford and Prime Sports Marketing after terminating his deal with them. The lawsuit alleges that he took illegal benefits while playing for Duke. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Daniel Wallach, Gina Ford has alleged that Zion’s family lived in a $950,000 rental house while he played for Duke and he had three luxury cars registered to his parents. Prior to playing for the Blue Devils, his family allegedly lived at a place that cost $895 a month.

Gina Ford’s attorneys also point to the improved housing situation of Zion Williamson’s parents as evidence that he was paid to attend Duke: Pre-Duke: $895 monthly rental in South Carolina: At Duke: resided in NC property valued at $950.000 (with listed monthly rent at $4,995) pic.twitter.com/WSr4Zu48ky — Daniel Wallach (@WALLACHLEGAL) June 10, 2020

“The cars, the cars, the cars!” Gina Ford says that the 3 luxury cars registered to Zion Williamson’s parents justify discovery (meaning depositions under oath) “to determine whether these vehicles impacted his eligibility to be/remain a ‘Student-athlete.’” pic.twitter.com/cp5VTm8SwQ — Daniel Wallach (@WALLACHLEGAL) June 10, 2020

Let me be crystal clear here. I’ll say it loud for everyone in the back. I don’t care at all if Zion took money to play at Duke.

I’m not saying he did. I’m not saying that at all. I’m just saying I don’t care one bit, and I’m a guy who hates Duke.

The Blue Devils stole a ring right off my finger in 2015! So, if there’s anyone who should hate Duke, it’s me, and I do.

Even though I hate Duke, I hate the NCAA even more, and I hate the fact athletes aren’t allowed to cash in. It’s pretty damn anti-American.

So, if Zion did take illegal benefits under NCAA rules, then so be it. You won’t hear a single complaint out of me.

In fact, other than UNC fans, I’m not sure you’ll hear anyone complain.

Fight the good fight, Zion! The world of college sports is rocking with you!

