A&E Cancels ‘Live PD’ After Protests Against Police Brutality

A&E has canceled the hit police show “Live PD.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter late Wednesday night, the network pulled the plug on the police show after protests and riots spread around America following the death of George Floyd. Statesman.com also reported that a camera crew filmed the death of Javier Ambler while in custody in Texas and then got rid of the footage. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

A&E said the following in a statement, according to the THR report:

This is a critical time in our nation’s history and we have made the decision to cease production on Live PD. Going forward, we will determine if there is a clear pathway to tell the stories of both the community and the police officers whose role it is to serve them. And with that, we will be meeting with community and civil rights leaders as well as police departments.

So, “Cops” is done forever after 32 incredibly successful seasons, and now “Live PD” joins the graveyard of police shows.

It’s worth noting that A&E hasn’t stopped production on “Live Rescue,” which is about EMTs. They only canned “Live PD.”

I guess we’re just not allowed to have police shows anymore. I guess this is the world we now live in. Shows about police officers won’t be tolerated!

In all seriousness, I don’t understand how shows like “Cops” and “Live PD” could possibly be part of the problem.

They give viewers an inside look at what it means to be a cop on the street. If anything, you’d think these shows could help heal the situation.

Hopefully, this is the last show to go down because of this situation. We just can’t have shows getting canceled left and right. That’s not going to fix the situation.