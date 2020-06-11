Man Narrates Video Of Himself Getting Jumped In Hilarious Fashion, Goes Viral

One man has gone viral for offering up his commentary on the time he got jumped.

In a Twitter video posted by @BARNZ2VEGAS, he explained how damn near a whole block tried to fight him after some trouble involving a woman. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

If you’re looking for something funny to watch, I think this fight video and the man’s commentary should get the job done. Give it a watch below. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

As I’ve said many times before, I’m very anti-violence. Violence is disgusting to me. I absolutely can’t stand people who fight. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

There’s nothing worse than a full-grown adult man who thinks it’s a good idea to punch another person. People like that need to be arrested and the key should be thrown away. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Having said all of that, if you’re going to get jumped and have it recorded, you might as well make it entertaining. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

I think it’s safe to say this guy got the job done and checked that box. Imagine the kind of attitude you’d have to have to get jumped and be this chill about it.

The guy literally mentioned how he had his “t*tties out” after his shirt ripped and praised himself for not running.

Again, I hate fighting, but I love this dude’s spirit.

H/T: Barstool Sports