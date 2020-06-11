Bruce Arians Is Considering Quarantining A Quarterback At All Times

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians might keep a quarterback quarantined around the clock.

With the coronavirus pandemic hammering sports, one of the biggest questions is what will happen if a football player tests positive during the season. They’ll have to be isolated from the team, but there’s a chance the virus could quickly spread given the close proximity NFL players are in. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Given that fact, the man running the Bucs thinks it might be a good idea to keep a quarterback isolated at all times to make sure at least one is always healthy.

Arians said the following on Chris Long’s podcast:

Yeah, that’s one of the things I’ve been pondering the last two or three weeks as we set the protocols … There’s so much to learn and still explore with this thing, but I’ve thought about keeping the third quarterback on the roster out of the room. You know, we have two guys that have been in our system, really sharp. So, I might have to quarantine a quarterback just in case of a quarantine.

You can listen to his full comments below.

I’ve actually talked about this idea a bunch when it comes to the college level. Position groups generally watch tape together, study and work out as a unit.

That means if one player gets coronavirus, it’s not hard to see a situation unfolding where they all get it.

At the college level, I suggested making sure QBs don’t room together at a minimum. It seems like a small step but it could be a very necessary one.

At the NFL level, QBs aren’t living together anyways, but they’re still doing things as a unit. You have to make sure you have a plan to keep a passer healthy at all times.

Does that mean keeping the third stringer away from everyone else? It just might mean that. The last thing an NFL team wants is the entire quarterback room getting knocked out because of coronavirus.

We’ll see what happens, but I fully expect teams to get very creative with their 2020 strategies.