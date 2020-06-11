Federal Charges For Rioters Include Impersonating A Cop, Possession Of An Improvised Weapon, Arson

The Department of Justice released a host of federal charges that included offenses ranging from impersonating a police officer to wielding an improvised firearm during nationwide protesting and rioting over George Floyd’s death.

A Milwaukee man allegedly aimed a laser pointer at an FBI aircraft, another in North Carolina was suspected of threatening to shoot law enforcement with an improvised weapon, a St. Paul man was charged in the Minneapolis Third Precinct fire and a convicted felon was busted allegedly impersonating a police officer. These were just a few of the 37 major arrests from May 31 to June 10, according to DOJ documents obtained by Fox News.

The slew of arrests came amid nationwide riots over Floyd, who died after a police officer knelt on his neck for over eight minutes, video showed. The epicenter of such demonstrations occurred in Minneapolis after protesters ransacked and torched the Third Precinct building. (RELATED: Two Rookie Officers Charged In George Floyd’s Death Were Being Trained By Derek Chauvin, Lawyer Says)

Branden Michael Wolfe, 23, was charged with the arson of the station. Wolfe also nabbed items from the precinct “including body armor, a police-issue duty belt with handcuffs, an earphone piece, baton, and knife … a riot helmet, 9mm pistol magazine, police radio, and police issue overdose kit,” according to a press release.

Jeremiah Belen, 38, was charged with aiming a laser pointer at an FBI aircraft. He could face five years behind bars and a potential $250,000 fine if convicted, DOJ officials said in a release.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly urged the public to maintain “LAW AND ORDER!” since the beginning of these violent incidents.

LAW & ORDER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2020

