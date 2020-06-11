NASCAR Driver Ray Ciccarelli Says He’s Quitting Over The Confederate Flag Ban

NASCAR driver Ray Ciccarelli is done with the racing league after the Confederate flag ban.

NASCAR banned the Confederate flag from racing events Wednesday, and the league will also allow protesting during the anthem. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

#NASCAR removes guidelines that team members must stand for the national anthem, allowing for competitors to peacefully protest during pre-race ceremonies. https://t.co/0ujCQ1EH0h — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) June 10, 2020

That was enough for Ciccarelli, who races in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, to call it quits. He wrote the following on Facebook, according to CBS Sports:

Well its been a fun ride and dream come true but if this is the direction Nascar is headed we will not participate after 2020 season is over , i don’t believe in kneeling during Anthem nor taken ppl right to fly what ever flag they love. I could care less about the Confederate Flag but there are ppl that do and it doesn’t make them a racist all you are doing is f—ing one group to cater to another and i ain’t spend the money we are to participate in any political BS!! So everything is for SALE!!

I don’t want to sound mean here, but I don’t think anyone is going to give a damn about Ciccarelli quitting NASCAR.

In fact, I doubt most people even knew who he was prior to this situation popping off and him quitting.

Imagine being a driver in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series and choosing this issue as your hill to die on.

I’m against protesting during the national anthem. I think it’s really dumb, unnecessary and disrespectful, which is an opinion shared by millions of Americans.

However, quitting a professional sport over the Confederate flag is next-level stupid. That’s such an outrageous decision that it almost feels like it’s out of a “South Park” episode.

I can’t imagine a whole lot of tears will be shed about Ciccarelli leaving. See you later!