NASCAR Announces Plans To Allow Guests Back To Races

NASCAR revealed plans Tuesday to allow guests to attend races in Florida starting this week during the pandemic.

“We have tremendous respect and appreciation for the responsibility that comes with integrating guests back into our events,” Daryl Wolfe, Executive Vice President, Chief Operations and Sales Officer, NASCAR shared Tuesday, per NASCAR.com. (RELATED: President Trump To Attend Season-Opening Daytona 500)

“We believe implementing this methodical process is an important step forward for the sport and the future of live sporting events,” he added. “The passion and unwavering support of our industry and fans is the reason we race each weekend and we look forward to slowly and responsibly welcoming them back at select events.” (RELATED: ‘A Man Of The People’: NASCAR Drivers Praise Trump After Daytona Appearance)

The plan to reintroduce guests to the several NASCAR Cup Series races starting with the Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on June 14 and the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama on June 21 has been approved by public health officials and medical experts.

When people show up at the track they can expect to be screened before entering along with being required to wear face masks and adhere to the social distance guidelines of staying 6 feet apart.

Guests also will not be allowed on the infield. Up to 5,000 people will be allowed to attend the Talladega Superspeedway in the frontstretch grandstands/towers for the GEICO 500, along with limited spacing available for motorhome/5th-wheel camping spots available outside the track.

It will be the first guests allowed back to the track since NASCAR shut down everything in mid-March due to the coronavirus.