Body Of Black Man Found Hanging From Tree In California In Apparent Suicide

The body of Robert Fuller was discovered Wednesday hanging from a tree in Palmdale, California.

This is where they found Robert Fuller #JusticeforRobertFuller IT DOESNT ADD UP. THIS IS WHAT THEY USED TO DO TO SEND A MESSAGE. pic.twitter.com/af3BSH4lgU — [Ready:Rick] (@rickyeatsbeats) June 12, 2020



Homicide detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said that Fuller died by suicide and that “there are no signs of a struggle or that he was hung up,” per Fox 11. A statement from the LASD said that investigation was still on-going and that a “full autopsy is anticipated in the immediate future.” (RELATED: Video Shows Police Arresting Black Man For Dancing)

The death was also ruled as a suicide by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner and LASD Homicide Bureau Lt. Brandon Dean said that there was no proof Fuller tried to remove the noose from his neck, per Fox 11.



In a statement the city of Palmdale government said it “extends its sincere condolences and sympathies to the family and friends of Robert Fuller who tragically passed away.”

A GoFundMe page for a memorial and funeral service for Fuller has raised $78,000.

City manager J.J. Murphy said that the apparent suicide was not the first since the coronavirus pandemic, per Fox 11. “Many people are suffering extreme mental anguish and the City wants everyone to know that help is available,” said Murphy. The city hosted a virtual town hall on Friday for mental health for those who are struggling.