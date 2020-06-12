The Top Basketball Recruit In America Is Silky Smooth 7-Foot Forward Chet Holmgren

Chet Holmgren is the top basketball recruit in America and this dude looks like a video game character.

Holmgren is currently the top 2021 recruit in ESPN's rankings and I'm not sure I've ever seen a player like him before.

Why do I say that? Well, he’s a 7’0″ forward who plays like a guard. Yes, you read that sentence correctly. The dude is a legit seven footer and plays like a point guard.

Watch some of his absurd highlights below.

I came from a high school basketball program that produced some great tall guys who play like guards, but none of them were as big as this kid.

How the hell do you even guard that? Imagine taking a science test as a 15-year-old and then three hours later being told to stop that dude.

Imagine getting your learner’s permit one day, and then having your high school coach put you into a game to guard Chet Holmgren.

He’s the classic problem of size with ball handling skills. If you put a traditional post player on him, he’ll work them from the outside.

If you go small, then he’ll dominate the paint. This dude might not even be in his senior year just yet, but I can tell you right now he’s going to be a massive problem at every level.

Also, the fact his name is Chet is just a bonus. Like I said, it’s almost like he’s straight out of a video game.