Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence Says People ‘Should Want To Do What’s Right’

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence has no regrets at all about becoming vocal during this tough time in America.

Following the death of George Floyd, the football star was one of the most prominent voices to speak out about race in America, and he thinks more people should speak up when they see problems. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

There has to be a shift in the way of thinking. Rational must outweigh irrational. Justice must outweigh injustice. Love must outweigh hate. If you put yourself in someone else’s shoes and you don’t like how it feels-that’s when you know things need to change. — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) May 29, 2020

I’m siding with my brothers that deal, and continuously deal, with things I will never experience. The injustice is clear.. and so is the hate. It can no longer be explained away. If you’re still “explaining” it – check your heart and ask why. — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) May 29, 2020

“Even though what we do is entertainment…we still have values and beliefs, and any human should want to do what’s right when they see something that’s not right,” Lawrence said when talking about speaking up, according to an ESPN graphic.

Trevor Lawrence acknowledges there may be backlash from fans who don’t believe players should be speaking up on political or social issues. pic.twitter.com/gY1kDjUG95 — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) June 12, 2020

I agree 100% with Lawrence. People should speak out when they think they see something that isn’t right. Now, that’s not to say you have to agree with everything somebody famous says.

That’s not what I’m saying at all, but athletes are people too. Believe it or not, they go through the same stuff the rest of us do.

They also have monster platforms, and we should encourage them to use them for good. You don’t have to wear pig socks like Colin Kaepernick to speak up.

You can do it in a positive and respectful way. Out of all the people living in South Carolina, there probably aren’t more than four or five people more famous than Trevor Lawrence.

If he wants to use his platform to inspire positive change, then that’s what he should do. There’s nothing wrong with it at all.

In This Together ❤️ pic.twitter.com/nQWtVASjGN — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) June 11, 2020

Props to Lawrence for being more than just a football player. We’re all people outside of our professions and it’s okay to recognize that fact.