Clemson Quarterback Trevor Lawrence Will Lead Campus Protest

Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence will lead a protest on campus this weekend.

According to ESPN, the phenom passer and his teammates Cornell Powell, Darien Rencher and Mike Jones Jr. organized the protest for Saturday following the death of George Floyd in Minnesota. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Jones has led the way, getting masks and water for people to make sure it’s a safe event. Protests and riots consumed America following the death of Floyd.

There has to be a shift in the way of thinking. Rational must outweigh irrational. Justice must outweigh injustice. Love must outweigh hate. If you put yourself in someone else’s shoes and you don’t like how it feels-that’s when you know things need to change. — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) May 29, 2020

I’m siding with my brothers that deal, and continuously deal, with things I will never experience. The injustice is clear.. and so is the hate. It can no longer be explained away. If you’re still “explaining” it – check your heart and ask why. — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) May 29, 2020

I can’t overstate how big of a deal it is that Lawrence is leading this protest. Not only is he the most recognizable face in the sport of football, but he’s also white.

Believe it or not, that does make a difference. That will move the needle in a different way. We’ve had many speak up in the world of sports over the past couple weeks, but the Heisman favorite leading a protest is taking things to the next level.

The biggest question now is whether or not head coach Dabo Swinney will be in attendance. I feel so bad for that guy.

The Clemson coach has been out here getting hammered and dragged by the mob, but finally fought back with a recent video. If he walks shoulder-to-shoulder with Lawrence, then the two most important people in the state will have made a profound statement.

We’ll see what happens, but Lawrence leading a protest might be the biggest development during this situation in all of college sports.

If Swinney stands with him, then you’re really going to see the lid get blown off this situation.