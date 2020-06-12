Superstar Garth Brooks To Entertain Fans With Drive-In Concerts Across America During Pandemic

Superstar Garth Brooks announced plans to entertain fans with a one-night-only concert at drive-in theaters across America during the coronavirus outbreak.

“I am so excited to get to play again,” the 58-year-old legendary country singer shared in a statement to Fox News in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Here Are The Members Of Congress Self-Quarantining After Meeting Person With Coronavirus At CPAC)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) on Jun 8, 2020 at 5:01pm PDT

“This drive-in concert allows us all to get back to playing live music without the uncertainty of what would be the result to us as a community,” he added. “This is old school, new school, and perfect for the time we are in.”(RELATED: REPORT: Coachella Potentially Rescheduled To October Due To Coronavirus Fears)

It all comes after the “Friends In Low Places” hitmaker announced the concert event earlier in the day during his appearance via video on “Good Morning America.”

WATCH:

JUST ANNOUNCED: Garth Brooks to host concert event at 300 drive-in theaters in North America! https://t.co/KcGjMEDgWu pic.twitter.com/Zw7xS6SG7K — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 11, 2020

Brooks explained that the concert will take place on one-night only at some 300 drive-in theaters across America on June 27th.

According to the report:

Encore Live, the production company behind Brooks’ event, has partnered with health experts to ensure safety protocol amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the outlet shared. This will include maintaining at least six feet of distance between vehicles, the use of personal protective equipment by employees, contactless payment and ticketing systems, as well as limited capacity in restrooms.

Tickets go on sale on June 19 and will cost $100, which counts for one car/truck, and there’s only 250-300 tickets available per drive-in location.

“Families need safe entertainment options that they can enjoy together this summer,” Walter Kinzie, Encore Live’s founder and chief executive officer, shared.

“We’re excited to partner with Garth, who’s already done so much to help the entertainment industry during these tough times, to provide a truly unique and incredible concert that will do a whole lot of good for local businesses and communities,” he added.

One more reason Garth is the greatest! Here’s to hoping other stars follow suit!