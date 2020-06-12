Sick Of Buying Pens All The Time? Opt For This One That Never Runs Out Of Ink

There are some things we’re forced to buy every once in a while that we’d just rather not. Things like paper for the printer, lightbulbs for our lamps, and cheap, plastic pens to write with. But it’s the year 2020, and there are plenty of awesome inventions that seek to alleviate us of these minor annoyances. And one of those is a pen that never runs out of ink. Ever.

Say hello to the Forever Pininfarina Cambiano Inkless Pen, a writing tool that you can depend on, well, forever. This game-changing pen is the result of a collaboration between NAPKIN®, an Italian company known for innovative design, and Pininfarina, another Italian design company that’s been around since the 1930s. Together, they came up with a pen that not only never runs out of ink but that also makes for a sleek addition to your office space.

The way it works is simple. Instead of the traditional ink you’d find in everyday pens, the Forever Pininfarina Cambiano Inkless Pen features a metal alloy capable of writing on regular paper. And even without any lead or graphite, this forever pen can be used to draw and sketch with ease. And while the pen represents a new, modern way of writing, it boasts a classic, wooden design, making it a piece you’ll treasure forever.

People everywhere are turning to inkless writing to save money and make life just that much easier. Check out some of the things people are saying about the Forever Pininfarina Cambiano Inkless Pen online!

“Very nice pencil for underlining and taking margin notes, which also invokes a sense of taste, style and exclusivity. I bought this specifically to underline annotate my entire library of print books on web development, which is extensive and growing.” – Doug E.

“Very clever and it looks good too.” – Ed K.

Pens of this caliber don’t typically run cheap. Normally, the Forever Pininfarina Cambiano Inkless Pen runs for about $130, but for a limited time, you can get it for just $55 bucks using the coupon code GIFTFORDAD15 at check-out!

Prices subject to change.

Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.

stackSonar('stack-connect-p', '283');