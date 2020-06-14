US

Wendy’s Torched By Protesters After Police Shoot And Kill Rayshard Brooks In Atlanta

A Wendy’s burns following a rally against racial inequality and the police shooting death of Rayshard Brooks, in Atlanta

REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Virginia Kruta Associate Editor
Protesters set fire Saturday to the Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks had been shot and killed by police a day earlier, burning it to the ground.

As has been the case in many cities in recent weeks, what began as a peaceful protest in Atlanta gave way to more violent actions overnight. (RELATED: Atlanta Police Chief Resigns After Suspect Shot During Struggle)

According to local Fox affiliate reporter Alex Whittler, the situation first began to escalate as protesters attempted to block the interstate.

Protesters rally against racial inequality and the police shooting death of Rayshard Brooks, in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. June 13, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Once the interstate was fully shut down, others set their sights on the Wendy’s where Brooks had been shot, first apparently attacking it with fireworks and then setting it ablaze.

The restaurant was reportedly a total loss.

While peaceful protests continued throughout the night, over 30 protesters were reportedly arrested in Atlanta Saturday.