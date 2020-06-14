Wendy’s Torched By Protesters After Police Shoot And Kill Rayshard Brooks In Atlanta

Protesters set fire Saturday to the Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks had been shot and killed by police a day earlier, burning it to the ground.

As has been the case in many cities in recent weeks, what began as a peaceful protest in Atlanta gave way to more violent actions overnight. (RELATED: Atlanta Police Chief Resigns After Suspect Shot During Struggle)

According to local Fox affiliate reporter Alex Whittler, the situation first began to escalate as protesters attempted to block the interstate.

Just heard a large boom. Protesters who’ve been peaceful all day tell me someone just slashed tires on a police car. Police deployed tear gas. People are angry. @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/e2tgIxiASm — Alex Whittler (@AlexWhittler) June 14, 2020

RIGHT NOW: Protesters are climbing up a hill and onto the interstate. The situation escalated when someone vandalized an #apd cruiser and police deployed tear gas @FOX5Atlanta #RayshardBrooks pic.twitter.com/HDMpKf7O7w — Alex Whittler (@AlexWhittler) June 14, 2020

Once the interstate was fully shut down, others set their sights on the Wendy’s where Brooks had been shot, first apparently attacking it with fireworks and then setting it ablaze.

#BREAKING Protesters have shut down I-85 near University ave, the highway that stretches over the Wendy’s where #RayshardBrooks was shot and killed @fox5atlanta pic.twitter.com/UxzLzpF5Ym — Alex Whittler (@AlexWhittler) June 14, 2020

There goes @Wendys on University Ave. I had to step away for my own safety but here is a look at rioters right before they lit a firework in the Wendy’s where #atlantapolice shot and killed #RayshardBrooks @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/rR0XdDkaBk — Alex Whittler (@AlexWhittler) June 14, 2020

The restaurant was reportedly a total loss.

HAPPENING NOW: The Wendy’s has been completely destroyed by fire. WATCH LIVE: https://t.co/izwmSdUyF3 pic.twitter.com/USCAALQvW3 — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) June 14, 2020

While peaceful protests continued throughout the night, over 30 protesters were reportedly arrested in Atlanta Saturday.