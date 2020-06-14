Editorial

Wisconsin Football Coach Paul Chryst Talks About The Importance Of ‘Honest And Real Conversations’

Iowa v Wisconsin

(Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

Wisconsin football coach Paul Chryst thinks it’s important that society engages in honest conversations.

Ever since the death of George Floyd, race relations in America have been under a spotlight, and many people in the sports world have spoken out. Chryst thinks that’s a good thing. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on

“One, it’s having a space, and I think a trust that you can have open, honest and real conversations. Again, I feel fortunate to have been in those,” Chryst explained to Mike Tirico during a recent interview.

He went on to explain how much the black people in his life matter to him. You can watch his full comments below.

It’s hard to disagree with a single word Chryst said during his interview with Tirico. We do need honest and open conversations.

The only way we’re ever going to move forward as a society is if we’re willing talk about the issues in front of us.

It sounds like Chryst has no problem engaging in those conversations, and that’s a great thing. We need our sports leaders to be front and center.

Let’s hope more and more people continue to speak out during this tough time in America. We’ll take all the help we can get.