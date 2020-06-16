US

Minnesota Freedom Fund Slammed After Revealing Less Than 1% Of Donations Have Been Used To Bail People Out Of Jail

Kerem Yucel/AFP via Getty Images

Jordan Lancaster Reporter
The Minnesota Freedom Fund received backlash Tuesday after admitting that only $200,000 out of the more than $30 million raised by the organization has been used to bail out protesters.

Nationwide protests, some of which escalated into violent riots, began May 25 after the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes. As of June 8, over 10,000 people had been arrested while protesting, according to The Guardian. (RELATED: Black Firefighter Spent His Life Savings To Open A Bar. Then Minneapolis Looters Burned It Down)

Donations flooded in to the Minnesota Freedom Fund during the protests after the organization said it was working to pay bail for people who were arrested while protesting. Celebrities like Seth Rogan, Steve Carell, Jameela Jamil, and Pete Holmes said that they had donated to the fund and encouraged other celebrities to match the donation, Variety reported

“Without jeopardizing the safety of the folks we bailed out we paid well over $200k in the weeks since the uprising alone,” the group said on Twitter Monday. “We are working on doing more.”

The announcement sparked backlash from people asking where the rest of the money went.

Others were sympathetic to the organization, saying that it was probably difficult to handle the massive influx of donations.

“All protest-related bail so far that has come our way has been paid,” the organization said on Twitter Tuesday. “‘Support’ starts with legal representation, court fees, and transportation, and starts with $150k. That can scale up as the project gets set up and costs start getting documented. We aren’t going to leave folks hanging, just like we aren’t going to stop paying bail,” they added. 

The organization announced June 2 that they were pausing all donations. 

Since the amount of money raised was “almost certainly” enough to pay bail for the protesters, the Minnesota Freedom Fund said in a statement on their website June 5, “further donations will help pay cash bail and immigration bonds for those who cannot afford to do so, and advance our efforts to end the unjust practice of cash bail and pretrial punishment in Minnesota.”  

The Minnesota Freedom Fund did not immediately respond to a request for comment.