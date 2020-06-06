Minneapolis’s Democratic Mayor Shouted Down By Protesters For Not Wanting To Abolish Police

Protesters booed Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey on Saturday after he wouldn’t commit to abolishing the city’s police department.

Frey, a Democrat, showed up at an anti-police protest in Minnesota where organizers demanded he commit to defunding the police department, a proposal that is gaining steam among left-wingers.

“Jacob Frey, we have a yes or no question for you,” an organizer said into the microphone. “Yes or no, will you commit to defunding Minneapolis’s police department?” she asked. (RELATED: Attorneys Accused Of Firebombing New York Police Vehicle Donated To Bernie Sanders, FEC Records Show)

“What did I say? We don’t want no more police. It’s that clear … It is a yes or a no, will you defund the Minneapolis Police Department?” the organizer continued when Frey didn’t answer the question.

“It’s important that we hear this because if y’all don’t know, he’s up for re-election next year. And if he says no, guess what the fuck we gonna do next year.”

“I do not support the abolition of the police department,” the mayor’s answered, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

Protesters began chanting, “Go home Jacob, go home! Go home Jacob, go home!”

WATCH:

What OMG this guy is a mayor!!??

pic.twitter.com/XWwrgAO1P4 — Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) June 6, 2020

“Go home,” protesters yell at Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey because he said he doesn’t want to defund the police

pic.twitter.com/00MIM60P5L — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 6, 2020

Jeremiah Ellison, a member of the Minneapolis City Council, pledged Thursday that the city would “dismantle” the police department.

“We are going to dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department,” Frey, the son of Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, wrote on Twitter. “And when we’re done, we’re not simply gonna glue it back together.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.