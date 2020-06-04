Democrat Senators Take A Knee During Moment Of Silence Dedicated To George Floyd

Five democratic senators went on their knees for a moment of silence dedicated to the memory of George Floyd during a party meeting on Thursday.

Democratic Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine, New Mexico Sen. Martin Heinrich, Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet, Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen and Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown made up the group who knelt for Floyd.

According to The Hill, the silence lasted exactly 8 minutes and 46 seconds — the same amount of time that former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee to Floyd’s neck.

Van Hollen, Heinrich, Kaine and Michael Bennet are kneeling during this moment. pic.twitter.com/uCzf6d3KR7 — Emily Cochrane (@ESCochrane) June 4, 2020



Democratic New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker also reportedly gave a speech following the silence dedicated to the life and memory of George Floyd. (RELATED: Here’s A List Of Media And Politicians Who Downplayed Violence And Looting)

“Today we gather here in solemn reverence to not just mark his tragic death but to give honor to his life,” Booker said, as reported by The Hill. “George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor. May we honor those dead by protecting all who are alive.”

“They, like so many Americans, want to do something. And we all know we’re all working on legislation but the conversations that led to this was because people feel, in my opinion, that we need to do more,” Booker continued.

“For all of us, this would be a moment of solidarity and sort of sharing common spirited grief so it was very moving to me to see everyone,” he told reporters afterwards, according to The Hill.

Chauvin was charged Wednesday by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison with second-degree murder for the death of Floyd. The three other officers involved in Floyd’s death now face charges for aiding second-degree murder.