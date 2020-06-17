Johnny Depp Accuses Ex-Wife Amber Heard Of Having Threesome With Cara Delevingne, Elon Musk

Actor Johnny Depp accused ex-wife Amber Heard of having a threesome with Cara Delevingne and Elon Musk.

Depp’s legal team brought the accusations up during Josh Drew’s testimony in the defamation case against Heard, according to a report published by the Daily Mail.

Drew, who lived in one of the apartments that Depp owned at the time, confirmed the accusation during his deposition as part of the ongoing defamation case against Heard filed in 2019.

Johnny Depp claims Amber Heard had threesome with Cara Delevingne and Elon Musk https://t.co/hekZI9Zrob pic.twitter.com/svLp6bqKr0 — Page Six (@PageSix) June 17, 2020

“Did Rocky tell you Amber Heard was having an affair with Carla Delevingne while she was still married to Johnny Depp?” attorney Benjamin Chew asked Drew during the deposition, which was obtained by Daily Mail.

“Yes,” said Drew, who was married to Heard’s best friend Rocky Pennington at the time. (RELATED: Audio Surfaces Of Amber Heard Admitting She Hit Johnny Depp)

“Did she ever tell you in words or substance while Amber was still married to Johnny Depp that the three of them, Amber Heard, Elon Musk and Carla Delevingne spent the night together?” Chew continued.

“Yes,” Drew responded, as reported by Daily Mail. “To the specific date, I can’t say.”

“So they were having a three-way affair, correct?” Chew asked, according to the deposition.

“My understanding, yes,” Drew reportedly replied.

According to Drew’s deposition, Musk and Heard were seeing other while the actress was still married to Depp. Musk has denied dating Heard until after she split with Depp.