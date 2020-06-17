REPORT: Mark McGwire’s 70th Home Run Baseball Has Plummeted In Value

Mark McGwire’s famous 70th home run baseball has reportedly lost a staggering amount of value.

According to TMZ, the ball purchased by Todd McFarlane for $3 million in 1998 isn't worth anything close to that now because of the steroids scandal that rocked baseball.

How much is the legendary ball, which represented a record at the time when McGwire was with the Cardinals, worth now? It could be as low as $250,000 or as high as $400,000. No matter where it falls on that spectrum, McFarlane’s purchase has lost millions of dollars worth of value.

Now, none of this matters if McFarlane intends on keeping the ball forever. If that’s the case, the value couldn’t matter less.

However, if he was planning on selling it at a later date, then he just lost himself a substantial amount of money.

The value of the ball from McGwire’s legendary season has absolutely collapsed. Imagine dropping $3 million for a baseball, and then watching the value drop to a few hundred thousand dollars over the next 20 years.

If that ever happened to me, I’d just give up. I’d just call it quits, pack my stuff up and go home. There’d be no coming back from that for me.

Luckily for McFarlane, his estimated net worth is somewhere in the range of $300 million. I think he’ll be okay, but you know that still had to sting.