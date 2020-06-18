Legendary British Singer And Armed Forces’ ‘Sweetheart’ Vera Lynn Dead At 103

Legendary British singer and Armed Forces’ “sweetheart” Vera Lynn passed away Thursday “surrounded by her close family.” She was 103.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Dame Vera Lynn at the age of 103,” read a tweet from the official Twitter account for Dame Vera Lynn, the original UK Armed Forces’ “sweetheart” and Decca Records recording artist. (RELATED: Legendary Comic Don Rickles Died At Age 90)

“We thank Dame Vera for her invaluable contribution to the world, and for the joy and warmth she has spread to so many through her music and charitable causes,” it added. “Keep smiling and keep singing.” (RELATED: Hollywood Reacts To Death Of Legendary Actress Doris Day)

Lynn is best known for two of her most famous songs, “We’ll Meet Again,” which came out in 1939 and “The White Cliffs of Dover,” released in 1942. United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson said she “uplifted” Britain during World War II, in “some of our darkest hours.”

“Dame Vera Lynn’s charm and magical voice entranced and uplifted our country in some of our darkest hours,” Johnson tweet read. “Her voice will live on to lift the hearts of generations to come.”

A statement on the Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity website confirmed her passing. The comments were noted by CNN.

“We are devastated that we have lost our President, Dame Vera Lynn, who passed away peacefully, aged 103, surrounded by her close family,” the statement read.

Lynn lived in Ditchling, East Sussex, England, and was widely beloved by people in the U.K. She also became the first English singer to make it the number one spot on American music charts.

In 2017, she also became the oldest musician to be appear in the top-10 British charts with “100,” which came out in honor of the singer’s 100th birthday. Lynn was also an advocate for those who suffer from cerebral palsy and other disabilities.

“My mother first became involved in raising awareness of cerebral palsy in the 50s when there was very little understanding of the condition and children who suffered from motor learning difficulties were often referred to rather pejoratively as ‘spastic,'” a statement from her daughter Virginia Lewis-Jones read, per CNN.

“Along with celebrity chums including David Jacobs and Wilfred Pickles, she set out to change people’s attitudes towards the disability and help children reach their full potential,” she added. “There was no one else raising funds to help at that time, so it was groundbreaking work.”