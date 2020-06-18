Canada Loses UN Security Council Election After Schmoozing Voters At Celine Dion Concert, Spending $1.74 Million

Canada lost its bid for a seat on the United Nations Security Council to Ireland and Norway on Wednesday after the spending nearly $1.74 million on their campaign, BBC reported.

In their attempt to garner votes, Canada took diplomats to a Céline Dion concert while Ireland treated guests to a U2 concert and river dance performances, according to Politico.

Canada spent about $1.74 million while Ireland spent $800,000. Norway out-spent both countries by dropping $2.8 million in order to secure a spot representing the “Western bloc” countries, per BBC. Until 2000, Canada had won a seat on the Security Council during each decade since the establishment of the UN. The last successful bid in 1998 cost Canada $10 million, according to CBC.

“On behalf of the Government of Canada, I would like to congratulate Norway, Ireland, India, and Mexico on their election to the United Nations (UN) Security Council, and thank all countries for engaging with Canada throughout this campaign,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement following the loss.

I would like to congratulate the countries elected to the @UN Security Council today. As we move forward, Canada remains committed to working with our partners to promote gender equality, sustain peace, fight climate change, and improve economic security. https://t.co/4JDd5Z2aj0 — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 17, 2020