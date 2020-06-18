Doug Collins Has Received A Lot Of Money From Big Tech Companies — Here Is How Much

Since 2011, multinational technology corporations including Amazon, Facebook, Microsoft, Comcast and Google have donated thousands to Georgia Republican Rep. Doug Collins’ campaign, according to records from the Federal Election Commission (FEC) and OpenSecrets.

Collins, who serves as the Ranking Member of the House Judiciary Committee, has advocated against breaking up large technology corporations. Back in the Spring, Collins along with Wisconsin Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner, wrote a letter to Judiciary Chair Rep. Jerry Nadler informing him they would not participate in an investigation of the tech industry “with pre-conceived conclusions that America’s large tech companies are inherently bad, cannot be allowed to exist in society, and must be broken up.”

The FEC and OpenSecrets records show that since 2011, Collins has accepted a total of $180,500 from tech company and trade association PAC’s through his campaign committee and leadership PAC. (RELATED: YouTube Faces Discrimination Lawsuit By Black Creators)

Amazon.com – $8,500.00

BSA, The Software Alliance – $6,500.00

Cisco Systems, Inc. – $1,500.00

Comcast Corporation – $46,000.00

Corning Incorporated – $4,000.00

Dell Inc. – $7,500.00

Ebay Inc. – $3,500.00

Facebook Inc – $7,500.00

Google Inc. – $29,000.00

Intel Corporation – $11,000.00

Interdigital, Inc. – $1,000.00

Micron Technology, Inc. – $2,500.00

Microsoft Corporation – $42,000.00

NCR Corporation – $2,000.00

Oracle America, Inc. – $1,000.00

Sony Corporation – $6,000.00

Texas Instruments Incorporated – $1,000.00

Grand Total = $180,500.00

Since 2011, Collins accepted a total of $41,525 from employees of tech companies and trade associations, according to FEC records.

Amazon – $520

Business Software Alliance – $4,500.00

Comcast Cable – $12,555.00

CreativeFuture – $500.00

Diversified Technology – $1,250.00

Eplus Technology – $500.00

ETI Software – $1,000

Facebook – $2,500

IBM – $100

Information Technology Industry Council – $250.00

Lucena Research – $500.00

Microsoft – $13,600.00

Medlytix – $2,000

Quastar Computer Intl. – $500.00

Salem Media Group – $1,000

Spotify $250

Grand Total = $41,525.00

“From day one, I’ve been standing up for our First Amendment rights when they come under attack by big business,” Georgia Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who is running against Collins in the Georgia Senate primary told the Daily Caller. “But for nearly a decade, Big Tech has backed Doug Collins’ political career — donating nearly two hundred thousand dollars. It’s no surprise that he would go out of his way to defend these companies as they actively silence conservative voices online.”

“Sadly, Doug Collins is just another bought and paid for career politician who puts the special interests ahead of those he was elected to serve,” she added.

Collins office did not respond to the Daily Caller when asked about the contributions. (RELATED:Ex-Analyst Who Claimed Journalist Girlfriend Pressured Him To Leak Classified Intelligence Is Sentenced To 30 Months In Prison)

Republican Georgia Sen. Johnny Isakson announced in August 2019 that he would resign from the Senate, citing health reasons, setting up Republican Georiga Gov. Brian Kemp to choose Loeffler as his replacement. Loeffler was sworn in as a United States senator on Jan. 6. Former Republican Georgia Rep. Doug Collins is running against Loeffler for her seat. The two have continued to throw dirt at each other before the election on November 3.

Over a week ago, Loeffler along with Sens. Marco Rubio, Kevin Cramer and Josh Hawley criticized social media companies, in a letter to FFC Chair Ajit Pai, accusing them of silencing free speech, and censoring critics of the Chinese Community Party. Hawley, and Loeffler have also co-sponsored legislation that would allow social media users to “sue the major Big Tech companies for breaching their contractual duty of good faith.”