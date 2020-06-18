Watch Josh Hartnett In The Trailer For The Upcoming Movie ‘Most Wanted’

Josh Hartnett’s new movie “Most Wanted” looks pretty interesting.

The plot of the movie, according to IMDB, is, “In 1989, a Canadian journalist investigates the circumstances surrounding the suspicious arrest of a heroin addict imprisoned in a Thai jail.”

Judging from the trailer, Hartnett has hit a home run with his performance in “Most Wanted.” Give the trailer a watch below. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Yeah, you can sign me up for this one ASAP. There’s no chance I’m missing it when it drops starting July 24.

It reminds me a lot of Jeremy Renner in “Kill the Messenger,” which is also about shady drug dealings.

For those of you who don’t know, Josh Harnett is a criminally underrated actor. We’re talking about the guy who starred in “Pearl Harbor” and “Black Hawk” down in a very short period of time.

He didnt’ just star in both movies, but he was also excellent in both of them. His performance in “Black Hawk Down” was one of the greatest we’ve ever seen in a war movie.

Now, Hartnett is tackling a movie about heroin. Something tells me we’re going to be in for a great time when “Most Wanted” drops.

You can check it out starting July 24!