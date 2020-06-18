Rare Videos Show Michael Jordan Playing Pickup Basketball Against Random Guys

Rare footage of Michael Jordan playing basketball against random people from decades ago has hit the internet.

According to The Big Lead, Jordan played pickup games in Chicago with local guys after his first retirement from the Bulls.

Footage has now hit the web and it’s something else. Give it a watch below.

I don’t know why, but I find the two videos above to be so funny. Imagine having a tough day at work, your wife hates you, your kids don’t respect you, you get to the gym to blow off some steam and then find yourself getting cooked by the best basketball player on the planet.

Imagine being 5 foot 10 inches tall and 160 pounds, walking out onto the court and being told that you have to guard Michael Jordan.

The optics of that are just so damn funny.

Honestly, how hard would you even try in a game with Jordan playing? I’d almost be worried about torquing it up out of fear that he might get accidentally hurt.

If you push him, he’s going to push you back, and that’s a recipe for disaster in a pickup game.

To give you an example of the talent gap between good basketball players and elite players, I have a quick story.

When I was in college, I was playing pickup ball against two Wisconsin players. Neither was a star. They were just solid college role players, and my team was full of former high school stars.

The game was tied 4-4 to start (everything was a one), and they won the game 11-4. They literally didn’t let us score another point after we tied it, and we barely got the ball over half court against two college role players.

Now, multiply that by about 1,000 and that’s what you’d get playing against Michael Jordan.

Let us know in the comments if you’d ever be brave enough to play against Jordan one-on-one.