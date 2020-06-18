REPORT: TV Networks Now Hiring Private Investigator To Search Stars’ Social Media For Racism

Multiple major TV networks have reportedly hired a private investigator to comb through talent’s social media accounts for racism.

The networks include CBS, Showtime, MTV and VH1, according to a report published Wednesday by Page Six. The firms have hired famous PI firm Edward Myers & Associates to help root out racism, Page Six reported.

Stars working for the networks reportedly have received letters about the probe starting soon, sources told the outlet. (RELATED: LA Galaxy Soccer Team Releases Aleksander Katai After Wife Makes ‘Racist’ Social Media Posts)

Myers’ website claimed he is an “investigation and risk assessment specialist” that focuses on “complex business and municipal fraud, workplace violence, threat assessment and litigation intelligence.”

The move to hire a private investigator comes after multiple celebrities have been fired from their jobs due to racism.

Bravo recently fired four stars on June 9 from the hit show “Vanderpump Rules” over racist actions.

Bravo and Evolution Media confirmed today that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni will not be returning to Vanderpump Rules. https://t.co/7niPSG7THY — Bravo (@BravoTV) June 9, 2020



Below Deck Mediterranean star FIRED for posting shockingly racist and degrading sexual imagery https://t.co/wBQWj1I5d5 — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) June 18, 2020



Bravo has also fired Peter Hunziker from “Below Deck Mediterranean” over his “racist [social media] post. MTV fired Taylor Selfridge from “Teen Mom” over the same accusations and the CW fired Hartley Sawyer from “The Flash,” Page Six reported.