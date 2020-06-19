Here Are Ten White People Who Destroyed Communities After George Floyd’s Death

Nationwide protests have spread across the country after the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a police officer knelt on his neck for over 8 minutes. Many people took advantage of the protests, some of which escalated into violent riots, to loot businesses, set fires, and destroy communities.

Police have arrested several white instigators at Black Lives Matter protests for a variety of crimes that resulted in injuries or destruction of property. Here are 10 of the suspects.

Man charged for throwing a brick through a police car window

Adrian Wood was charged June 7 for allegedly throwing a brick through a police car window during a May 30 protest in Wilmington, Delaware, according to Delaware Online.

Police said that they saw Wood walking with rioters around 6 PM. The group was smashing car windows as they walked, and Wood was seen later that night throwing a brick through the back window of a police car.

When police searched him, they found a 6-inch knife and a backpack full of fireworks, according to the report. Wood was detained but released later that night. He turned himself in June 2.

Rioter’s Etsy shirt leads to arrest

The FBI was able to track Philadelphia woman Lore Elisabeth Blumenthal using her social media accounts after a news helicopter’s video appeared to show her lighting a police car on fire, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Agents found the 33-year-old’s unique t-shirt on an Etsy shop and were able to find her name and address. Blumenthal was arrested earlier this week, according to the report.

Two white women accused of burning down a Wendy’s

The Atlanta fire department released photos of two women accused of starting a fire in Atlanta at the Wendy’s where Rayshad Brooks died, Fox News reported.

The first suspect’s photo was released earlier this month, and authorities released the second photo at a press conference Tuesday.

#BreakingNews@ATLFireRescue Investigators release new & clearer photos of the woman suspected of starting the fire at the Wendy’s where #RayshardBrooks was killed by police Friday night. Investigators will give an update soon. Follow @aungeliquefox5 proctor for details.#Fox5Atl pic.twitter.com/OL7U1EISOC — Portia Bruner (@PortiaFOX5) June 16, 2020

Investigators are offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arsonist’s arrest.

Charges dropped against suspect in shooting due to ‘rushed’ investigation

The Albuquerque District Attorney said police are dropping some of the charges against 33-year-old Steven Ray Baca, who is accused of shooting another man during a protest Monday, the Albuquerque Journal reported.

Second Judicial District Attorney Raúl Torrez said Wednesday that prosecutors have to “uphold an oath to be objective and impartial,” and that “we can’t do that,” adding that the investigation was rushed.

Baca is still facing felony charges for the shooting, which happened during a protest over a statue of Spanish conquistador Juan de Oñate. Videos appear to show Baca throwing a man to the ground during a fight and shooting him. The victim was critically injured.

Man charged for trying to set Nashville City Hall of fire

Wesley Somers, 25, was charged earlier this month for allegedly attempting to set fire to Nashville City Hall.

BREAKING: Specialized Investigations Division detectives & SWAT officers moments ago arrested Wesley Somers, 25, on charges of felony arson, vandalism, & disorderly conduct for setting fire to Nashville’s Historic Courthouse Saturday night. pic.twitter.com/tg0AFrU3OP — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) June 1, 2020

Somers was captured on video putting a flaming object in the windows of the building. He was arrested after being identified by his unique tattoos, which read “wild child” and “hard 2 love.”

Far-right extremist accused of killing police officers

Steven Carrillo was accused of throwing pipe bombs at police deputies in Santa Cruz, California. Authorities said Tuesday that they believe he is associated with the “Boogaloo” movement, a far-right extremist group.

The 32-year-old allegedly killed one officer in the June 6 pipe bombing and injured four others. He is also accused of killing Dave Patrick Underwood, a black Federal Protective Services officer who was shot as he guarded a federal courthouse.

Woman posts Facebook live encouraging rioting and looting

Authorities say that 22-year-old Alexandria Lyons went on Facebook live and encouraged her friends to destroy property and loot businesses in Michigan earlier this month, Fox News reported.

Lyons has been charged with inciting a riot and malicious destruction of property, according to the report. She also allegedly was seen looting and vandalizing several businesses.

Man arrested for burning down a police station

Branden Wolfe was charged with setting Minneapolis’ 3rd precinct on fire May 28 during a riot, according to Heavy.com.

The 23-year-old was arrested June 3 and confessed to the crime. He was wearing body armor and carrying a baton and a knife that was stolen from the 3rd precinct when he was arrested, according to the report.

Arsonist arrested from Snapchat video

Another man was arrested for the police station fire over the weekend, 9 News reported.

The suspect, 22-year-old Dylan Robinson, allegedly posted videos on Snapchat of him handing another person an incendiary object, which was thrown into the building. Robinson is suspected of throwing Molotov Cocktails and lighting fires inside the police station.

‘Antifa kid’ gets an escort from Mom and Dad

20-year-old Brian Jordan Bartels, nicknamed “Antifa kid” by Jason Howerton on Twitter, was seen turning himself in to police after being accused of destroying a police SUV during a riot last month.

The Antifa kid who police say incited riot in Pittsburgh has been arrested and watching him turn himself in with mommy and daddy is the absolute greatest thing on the internet today.pic.twitter.com/pTZUPV9XZL — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) June 1, 2020

Bartels was seen in the video walking into the station to turn himself in with his parents and his attorney.

The 20-year-old turned himself in after a coworker recognized him from a video and gave the police an anonymous tip. Despite his nickname, it’s unclear if Bartels has a connection to Antifa.