Protesters Swarm Mitch McConnell’s Home On Juneteenth

A group of protesters gathered in front of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s Kentucky home Friday morning, protesting the shooting of Breonna Taylor, an unarmed Black woman, in Louisville.

In a video of the protest, a big banner says “Breonna couldn’t sleep. Neither should Mitch,” as the protesters banged on pots, honked horns, and screamed outside the Kentucky Senators home. The group who posted the video said: “BREAKING: It’s 6am and we are live at Mitch McConnell’s house on #Juneteenth #BreonnaTaylor and for all of us. Every single problem in our country, Mitch McConnell stands in the way of solving. Wake up, or get ready to get voted out. #WakeUpMitch”

Protesters outside of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s house in Louisville, KY at 6 a.m. this morning demanding justice for Breonna Taylor

pic.twitter.com/hhSwoue9Dd

Meanwhile, Senate Republicans released their police reform legislation Wednesday in response to the killing of George Floyd and the ongoing protests.

Republican South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell introduced the legislation in a press conference Wednesday morning, which came just one day after President Donald Trump signed an executive order on police reform. (RELATED: Sen. Tim Scott Fires Back At Those Calling Him A ‘Token’ For Drafting GOP Police Reform Legislation)

The legislation will include a “notification act so that we can understand and appreciate the 30,000 plus no-knocks that happen around the country to see where they’re happening so we have more information,” Scott said. It is supposed to include anti-lynching legislation that was stalled by Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul in the Senate. The legislation also calls for more funding for body cameras. (RELATED: Sen. Tim Scott Lays Out What He Expects In GOP Police Reform Legislation)

McConnell appointed Scott to lead the party’s effort in passing a police overhaul bill before July 4. The South Carolina senator has ruled out including a revision to qualified immunity — a key measure supported by Democrats and others.