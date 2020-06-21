REPORT: Dak Prescott Will Sign A $31.4 Million Exclusive Franchise Tender, Has Until July 15 To Reach An Extension

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will reportedly sign the exclusive franchise tender.

According to a Sunday report from Adam Schefter, Prescott will sign the $31.4 million exclusive franchise tender within the next day.

The update comes as the Cowboys and Prescott still haven’t been able to agree to a long term deal, which must be done by July 15.

Cowboys’ QB Dak Prescott is planning to sign his $31.4 million exclusive franchise tender by Monday, source tells ESPN. The two sides still now have until July 15 to work out a long-term deal. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 21, 2020

Honestly, I’m so done with this situation between Prescott and the Cowboys. We’ve literally been talking about this for well over a year.

At some point, you either have to agree to a deal or Jerry Jones just have to shut down negotiations. You can’t be in limbo forever.

The Cowboys and Prescott both appear to be heavily dug in at this point. It is what it is, and like I just said, Jones needs to start making progress or shut it down.

You simply can’t let one player handcuff the entire team for the foreseeable future. It’s a recipe for absolute disaster.

Is Prescott worth a lot of money? Sure. Should the Cowboys pay him $40 million annually. Not a shot in hell.

He might be a solid starter, but he’s not Russell Wilson.

We’ll see what happens in the coming weeks, but I’m just ready for this to be over!