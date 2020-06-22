14 People Including Children Fatally Shot During Chicago’s Most Violent Weekend In 2020

Fourteen people, including five children, were fatally shot in Chicago over Father’s Day weekend, which marked the most violent weekend the city has seen yet in 2020, the Associated Press reported.

In total, 102 people were shot in Chicago from Friday evening to Monday morning, and follows Chicago’s deadliest Memorial Day weekend since 2015 when 9 people were killed and 27 were wounded, according to the Associated Press.

The victims included 5 children as young as 3-years old.

Our city’s collective heart breaks to hear the unfathomable news of a 3-year-old boy who was shot and killed tonight on Chicago’s West Side. There are simply no words to describe such a heinous, unconscionable act of cowardice to shoot at a toddler. — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) June 21, 2020

Two boys, aged 15 and 16, were shot while walking in an alley. The 15-year old was pronounced dead in the hospital after being shot in the leg, chest, and abdomen. The 16-year old was in fair condition at the hospital, according to the Chicago Sun Times.

Police Release Images Of Suspect In South Chicago Shooting That Left 2 Teens Dead https://t.co/wLNqJ5wgNN pic.twitter.com/WrNVxC4vHW — CBS Chicago (@cbschicago) June 22, 2020

A 13-year-old girl was killed after being shot in the neck while inside her home watching TV, and two other boys, 15 and 16, were shot while sitting on a porch in a separate incident. (RELATED: Chicago Sees Deadliest Memorial Day Since 2015, 9 Shot And Killed Over Weekend)

The 3-year-old boy was killed when someone attempted to shoot the father driving the vehicle the two were in, but struck the toddler in the back. Roughly an hour later, two teenage boys, 17 and 16, were shot and killed.

Police superintendent David Brown said “gangs, guns and drugs” are the common thread in the shooting that occurred Father’s Day weekend.

“Good men throughout this city should be celebrating with their families on a beautiful day, but instead, a number of Chicagoans will be spending Father’s Day grieving the loss of their children,” he said Sunday according to the Associated Press.