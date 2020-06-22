‘Factually Untrue’: Cole Sprouse Denies Sexual Assault Allegation

Actor Cole Sprouse claimed a sexual assault allegation leveled against him on social media was “factually untrue.”

Sprouse denied the sexual assault allegation on his Twitter account Sunday.

Earlier today myself and three other cast mates were falsely accused of sexual offense by anonymous accounts on twitter. I take these accusations very seriously, and will be working with the right teams to get to the root of it. (1) — Cole M. Sprouse (@colesprouse) June 22, 2020

“Earlier today myself and three other cast mates were falsely accused of sexual offense by anonymous accounts on twitter,” Sprouse said in a series of tweets about the accusations. “I take these accusations very seriously, and will be working with the right teams to get to the root of it.”

“False accusations do tremendous damage to victims of actual assault,” he added. “Furthermore, I would never seek to silence anybody. I encourage that people look into the accusations themselves, as the events detailed were factually untrue.” (RELATED: Justin Bieber Shares ‘Facts’, Denies Sexual Assault Allegation)

Sprouse wasn’t the only actor accused of sexual assault. Other cast members of the CW show “Riverdale” were accused of sexual assault as well.

“This seems to be the latest claim in a series of incidents seeking to baselessly cancel my cast mates and me,” Sprouse said on Twitter.

Sprouse’s denial came after a social media user going by the name Victoria accused the actor of becoming aggressive following a New York University party.

I want to tell about my sexual abuse by cole sprouse. It was at a party in 2013 when cole was at nyu. I was invited to one of his parties by a mutual friend, he came up during the party and started flirting with me and obviously I was flattered, we talked for quite a while, — Victoria (@Victori66680029) June 21, 2020

“We then started making out and he invited me to his room,” the unidentified woman said. “I went but was a little tipsy having had like 3 drinks. Once we got to his room he became aggressive and shoved me against the bed, I pushed back against him but he didn’t budge and I was drunk and he is bigger.”