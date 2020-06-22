‘Yellowstone’ Season 3 Premiere Draws 6.6 Million Sunday Night Viewers, Is The Most Watched Cable Premiere Of 2020

“Yellowstone” put up some monster ratings when season three premiered Sunday night on the Paramount Network.

According to a release from the network, 6.6 million tuned in Sunday as we journeyed back to the ranch with the Duttons. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone‘ Season 3 Premiere Is Excellent With ‘You’re The Indian Now’)

Just how good was that number? Oh, it was only the most watched cable premiere of 2020 and a 127% boost in the 18-49 demo over the season two premiere.

Below is a live look at my reaction to these ratings rolling in!

These numbers are music to my ears, and I couldn’t be happier. Good for Paramount Network, everyone involved with the show and all the fans. (EXCLUSIVE: ‘Yellowstone’ Star Josh Holloway Previews Roarke Morris, Says The Show Is ‘Classically American’)

You thought the ratings were big in 2018 and 2019 when “Yellowstone” was the biggest summer hit in America?

Well, it looks like season three is primed and ready to absolutely blow away anything the show put up in the past.

Everyone reading this also deserves a huge applause. We’re a loyal fanbase, we tune in, we read the message boards, watch the interviews and we show up and show out for new episodes.

I can promise you that we’re not slowing down from here. In fact, we’re just getting started with season three.

Major props to everyone who tuned in Sunday night to make “You’re the Indian Now” the most watched premiere of 2020.

I don’t know why, but it just makes me damn happy! I can’t wait to see what we get going forward.