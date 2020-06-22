See The Best GIFs From The ‘Yellowstone’ Season 3 Premiere ‘You’re The Indian Now’

The season three premiere of “Yellowstone” is in the books, and “You’re the Indian Now” was excellent.

It seems like the Paramount Network is intent on following the examples of “Westworld” and “Game of Thrones” by dropping a ton of GIFs. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone‘ Season 3 Premiere Is Excellent With ‘You’re The Indian Now’)

While that’s kind of new for “Yellowstone,” the GIFs from the episode Sunday night were pretty solid. Take a look at them all below.

Okay, west coast! It’s your turn to go to work. The season 3 premiere starts NOW! #YellowstoneTV pic.twitter.com/ns5zz2qa53 — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) June 22, 2020

Thanks for watching! Joining us next week for an all-new episode of #YellowstoneTV pic.twitter.com/6PZMScVKgs — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) June 22, 2020

I can absolutely get down with “Yellowstone” dropping GIFs after every episode. There’s nothing that gets me going like some great GIFs I can hit the group chats with. (EXCLUSIVE: ‘Yellowstone’ Star Josh Holloway Previews Roarke Morris, Says The Show Is ‘Classically American’)

You best believe I’ve already done it with the few “Yellowstone” ones on the web, and it looks like the options are going to greatly expand through season three.

We got off to a hot start Sunday night on the Paramount Network when we returned to the ranch with the Duttons.

I can’t wait to see what we get going forward. If I know anything about “Yellowstone,” it’s always best to assume you have no idea what will happen!

Let us know what you thought of the premiere in the comments! We’re in for a fun season!