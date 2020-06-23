Bryce Harper And Wife Kayla Expecting Second Child Together

Major League Baseball star Bryce Harper and wife Kayla are expecting their second child.

Kayla and Bryce both shared the news Monday on their Instagram accounts.

“Evening things out this year with Baby Girl Harper,” Kayla captioned her photo. “Coming early December 2020.”

Bryce captioned the same photo, “Girl dad!” alongside a heart eyed emoji.

The photo features Bryce and Kayla holding a photograph of an ultrasound surrounded by pink heart balloons.

The baby girl, who is due in December of 2020, will be the couple’s second baby together. Bryce and Kayla welcomed their first child in August of 2019.

“Krew Aron Harper,” Bryce captioned a photo of their son’s arrival at the time.

“Excited to see him grow up and see what he does,” Bryce said at the time of Krew’s birth, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer. “Those moments go through your head when you’re holding him.”

“I have a great relationship with my dad and hopefully I can have the same one with my son,” he added. “My dad always says where he turned left, hopefully I turn right. Just learning from him and seeing what he did with my brothers and sisters, he was a great father to me and hopefully I can be that for my kid.”